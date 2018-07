(FILE) Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, hold pictures of Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz during a rally as Sharif is expected to return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

(FILE) Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, rally as Sharif is expected to return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistani newspapers carry front page news of the arrest of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Monday appealed against the prison sentences issued by an anti-corruption court three days after they were jailed upon their return to Pakistan.

Sharif and Maryam filed appeals against their 10-year and several-year prison sentences respectively at the Islamabad High Court for failing to explain the purchase of four luxury flats in London, a judicial registrar, Tabarak Hussain, told EFE.