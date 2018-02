A man reads the front page news about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the Supreme Court barred him from being the head of his political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wear black head bands during a protest after the Supreme Court barred him from being head of his political ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wear headbands reading in Urdu 'Blind Justice' during a protest after the Supreme Court barred him from leading the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, in Multan, Pakistan, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and leader of ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, stands with his brother and chief minister of Punjab Province Shahbaz Sharif (L) during the end of his four-day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan's ruling Muslim League (Nawaz) party on Tuesday elected Shahbaz Sharif as acting president of the party, six days after the Supreme Court had banned his brother Nawaz Sharif from leading the party.

The party also elected Nawaz Sharif as "Quaid" (leader) for life, a symbolic post.