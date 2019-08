Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli arrives at his club house to see friends and family after being exonerated in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A former president of Panama was found not guilty on Friday in a case of political espionage involving his administration's alleged illegal wiretapping of his rivals.

The three-judge Panamanian court unanimously decided that the public prosecution had failed to prove its case against Ricardo Martinelli, who was in office between 2009-14, adding that the former chief executive's due process rights had been violated during the trial.