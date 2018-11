Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) is escorted out of court after a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) attends a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) is escorted out of court after a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The widow of former Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos was released on bail Friday after paying a 150,000 pesos ($2,850) fine imposed by the country's anti-corruption court, Sandiganbayan.

Imelda Marcos, 89, arrived at the Fifth Division of Sandiganbayan in Quezon City accompanied by his Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, daughter Imee Marcos and several grandchildren, an epa-efe photographer reports.