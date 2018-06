Former Spanish Prime Minister and leader of People's Party (PP), Mariano Rajoy (4-R), chairs a meeting of PP's national committee in Madrid, Spain, Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Former Spanish Prime Minister and leader of People's Party (PP), Mariano Rajoy (2-R), chairs a meeting of PP's national committee in Madrid, Spain, Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Former Spanish Prime Minister and leader of People's Party (PP), Mariano Rajoy, reacts as he attends a meeting of PP's national committee in Madrid, Spain, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The former prime minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, who was recently ousted from office by a motion of no confidence in parliament, announced Tuesday that he would step down as leader of the right-wing Popular Party.

Rajoy, who had been president of the conservative party since 2004, said he would shortly call a meeting with the party's board of directors in order to elect a successor.