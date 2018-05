File photo showing former US President George W Bush in a wheelchair at St. Martin church during the funeral of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, Texas, United States. EPA-EFE/Brett Coomer

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Maine hospital on Sunday to be treated for low blood pressure and fatigue, the family's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said.

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," McGrath said on Twitter, adding that the 93-year-old Bush Sr. will likely remain at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine, "for a few days for observation,"