Ecuadoran former President Rafael Correa grants an interview to Efe in Quito, Ecuador, 18 January 2018, where he is campaigning for the 'NO' vote in a referendum called by current head of state Lenin Moreno. Correa said the decision by the current administration headed by President Lenin Moreno to grant citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not convince British authorities to let him exit the United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A photo dated May 19, 2017, showing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during an appearance before reporters at Ecuador's embassy in London. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Ecuadoran former President Rafael Correa during an interview in Quito, Ecuador, 18 January 2018. Correa said the decision by the current administration headed by President Lenin Moreno to grant citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not convince British authorities to let him exit the United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

An Ecuadorian ex-president said Thursday that the current administration's decision to grant citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not convince British authorities to let him exit the United Kingdom.

"If that was the Foreign Ministry's strategy, they're quite naive. You could give him the pope's passport and the British authorities wouldn't let him leave," Rafael Correa, who served as president from 2007 to 2017, said in an interview with EFE in Quito.