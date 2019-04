A Tokyo prosecutors vehicle believed to be carrying former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves Ghosn's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. In the early morning of 04 April, Tokyo prosecutors re-arrested Carlos Ghosn for the fourth time for alleged wrong use of the carmaker's funds. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Public Prosecutors Office members hold a white sheet of material up as they are believed to escort former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn into a vehicle at Ghosn's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. In the early morning of 04 April, Tokyo prosecutors re-arrested Carlos Ghosn for the fourth time for alleged wrong use of the carmaker's funds. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A Tokyo prosecutors vehicle believed to be carrying former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves Ghosn's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. In the early morning of 04 April, Tokyo prosecutors re-arrested Carlos Ghosn for the fourth time for alleged wrong use of the carmaker's funds. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his lawyers office in Tokyo, Japan, 03 April 2019. Earlier in the day, Carlos Ghosn announced on social media he is planning to hold a press conference on 11 April. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Former Nissan Motor president Carlos Ghosn was arrested again early on Thursday after another charge was brought against him by the Tokyo prosecutor's office, according to the public television channel NHK.

The arrest came shortly after prosecutors entered his home before 6:00 am local time Thursday, amid new allegations he used Nissan funds to pay for his own purposes.