The South Korean ousted president, who has been in custody over her involvement in a corruption scheme, Tuesday refused to be questioned by the prosecutor about the illegal financing she allegedly received from the National Intelligence Service during her time in office.
Prosecutors from the Central District of Seoul Tuesday went to a detention center in Seoul, where Park Geun-hye has been detained since her dismissal in March, to question the former president over the new allegations, but Park refused to answer any of their questions, judicial sources told the local news agency Yonhap.