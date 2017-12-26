(FILE) Choi Soon-sil, a now-jailed confidante of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, sits in a courtroom in the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2017, to stand trial over a string of corruption charges. EPA-EFE/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L, front) sits with her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil (R) for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

Police forces are reinforced at the Seoul Corrections Headquarters in Uiwang, south of the capital, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2017, before prosecutors arrive to question former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean ousted president, who has been in custody over her involvement in a corruption scheme, Tuesday refused to be questioned by the prosecutor about the illegal financing she allegedly received from the National Intelligence Service during her time in office.

Prosecutors from the Central District of Seoul Tuesday went to a detention center in Seoul, where Park Geun-hye has been detained since her dismissal in March, to question the former president over the new allegations, but Park refused to answer any of their questions, judicial sources told the local news agency Yonhap.