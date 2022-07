Police and forensic experts work at the scene of a multiple homicide on 14 July 2022. At least four people were forced out of their vehicles and killed execution-style in the early hours of 14 July, including the son of Honduran ex-President Porfirio Lobo, after leaving a nightclub in Tegucigalpa. EFE/STR

At least four men, including a son of Honduran ex-President Porfirio Lobo, were gunned down in this capital in the wee hours of Thursday after leaving a nightclub in two vehicles, local media reported.

In remarks to reporters at the crime scene, Lobo confirmed that his son, 19-year-old Said Lobo Bonilla, was one of those killed.