Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont visits the Studium Generale College Tour, an event organised by the University of Groningen, Northern Netherlands, 13 February 2019. The trial against the Catalan politicians involved in the illegal pro-independence referendum kicks off in the Spanish capital with nine of the 12 pro-independence leaders accused of rebellion and embezzlement for their role in the Catalan illegal independence referendum back in 2017, while the other three accused face disobedience charges. EPA-EFE/Anjo de Haan

Carles Puigdemont, the former president of the autonomous government of Catalonia who fled to Belgium, said Wednesday that he would like to leave politics and return to normal life as soon as possible, but warned that he expects a new European arrest warrant (EAW), the third one, against him in the next weeks or month.

"Even though there is no arrest warrant against me right now, the Spanish judiciary refuses to accept me as a witness of what happened in Catalonia. Is that because my opinion is not important enough to let them know the truth, perhaps? I am willing to answer all the questions of the prosecution and the defense," he said during a visit to the University of Groningen on Wednesday.