The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) provided this photo of Jesus Santrich's taking the oath of office as a member of the Colombian Congress in Bogota on Tuesday, June 11. EFE-EPA/FARC PARTY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A former guerrilla leader wanted in the United States on drug-trafficking charges was sworn-in Tuesday as a member of the Colombian Congress.

Jesus Santrich took the oath of office at 8.00 am in a private ceremony presided over by Atilano Giraldo, a member of the leadership of the House of Representatives.