Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court during his ongoing corruption case held at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROGAN WARD

A South African court Friday decided to postpone the corruption case against the African country's former president after defense lawyers petitioned the court to drop all charges.

The Pietermaritzburg court decided to postpone the case against Jacob Zuma until May 20, 2019 in order to give the South African Attorney General's office time to review the arguments of the defense; the defense is made up of Zuma's legal team and the lawyers that represent Thales, a French arms company involved in the case.