Archive photo of the Republican Senator of Arizona Jon Kyl, next to the Republican Senator and Member of the armed forces John McCain at a press conference in Washington (USA), Dic.14 2011 EPA- EFE FILE/ Michael Reynolds

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday the appointment of former Sen. Jon Kyl to fill the US Senate seat left vacant by the death of John McCain.

Kyl represented Arizona in the Senate alongside McCain for three terms and rose to became the deputy leader of the Republicans in the upper chamber before retiring in 2013.