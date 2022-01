A man walks next to a huge tire burning during a doy of protests at the same time haitians pay tribute to assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Orlando Barria

Jamaican authorities have arrested former Haitian opposition senator John Joel Joseph, a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July last year.

The Jamaica Observer newspaper said the former senator lived incognito in a rural Jamaica community with three other Haitian nationals.