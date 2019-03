File photo dated Oct. 1, 2018, showing former US soldier Chelsea Manning, who was sent back to prison on March 8, 2019, for refusing to provide testimony to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. EFE-EPA/ Facundo Arrizabalaga

Former US soldier Chelsea Manning, the first big whistleblower to provide secret documents to WikiLeaks, was sent to prison on Friday after she refused to testify before a federal judge about revealing military secrets in 2010.

Manning, who worked as an intelligence analyst for the US Army, will remain in prison until she testifies or until the grand jury hearing the case has completed its investigation of WikiLeaks, according to Alexandria, Virginia, Federal Judge Claude Hilton's ruling.