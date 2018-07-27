A former South African president facing charges on multiple counts of corruption was able to postpone on Friday a court trial after his new defense team argued it had not had enough time to prepare for the case against him.

Jacob Zuma, who served as the fourth president of South Africa between 2009-18, appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal region high court in Pietermaritzburg, only to have his team of defense lawyers successfully negotiate for the trial to be postponed until Nov. 30, despite protests from the prosecution that the time period given was too long.