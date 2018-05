South Korean Former President Lee Myung-bak attends a hearing at a courtroom in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

South Korean Former President Lee Myung-bak (C) attends a hearing at a courtroom in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak Wednesday pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial for corruption in Seoul Central District Court where he made his first public appearance after his arrest in March.

Lee reiterated his innocence and said he was wrongly accused of corruption for political reasons, according to his testimony reported by Yonhap news agency.