Deputy Prime Minister Of Nepal Krishna Bahadur Mahara speaks during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, 07 September 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU/POOL

Nepal Police has arrested the former speaker of the house of representatives Krishna Bahadur Mahara on charges of allegedly raping an employee of the parliament secretariat, before formal proceedings in the case began on Monday.

The police are set to record the statement of Mahara, who was arrested on Sunday evening and forced to resign from the post of the speaker of the lower house after the case came to light.