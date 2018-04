Army officers remove the bench, where Sergi Skripal and his daughter were found, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK, Mar. 23, 2018 . EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A former Russian double spy who was taken ill after he was allegedly exposed to a Novichok nerve agent one month ago was no longer in a critical condition, doctors at the hospital where he was receiving treatment said Friday.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found slumped over a park bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on Apr. 4 in an apparent assassination attempt that the United Kingdom was quick to blame on Russia, leading to a full-blown diplomatic spat.