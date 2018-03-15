Ppersonnel from the British Army Falcon Squadron of the Royal Tank Regiment, supported by Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers personnel, prepare a potentially contaminated vehicle for removal in Salisbury, southern England, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN JONES (PPO D) / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE /HANDOUT

The alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in England which has been pinned on Russia was the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II, said the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States in a joint declaration released Thursday.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition after they were affected by a substance believed to be a Novichok nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, an attack that the UK and France have denounced was undoubtedly carried out under Russia's orders.