The alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in England which has been pinned on Russia was the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II, said the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States in a joint declaration released Thursday.
Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition after they were affected by a substance believed to be a Novichok nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, an attack that the UK and France have denounced was undoubtedly carried out under Russia's orders.