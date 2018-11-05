A former religion teacher at a Catholic school in Madrid on Monday agreed in court to serve a 130-year prison sentence after reaching a plea deal with the prosecutor and declaring himself guilty of child sexual abuse and producing child pornography.

The educator – identified as Brother Pedro Antonio R. L. – worked at Madrid's La Salle Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas school as a pedagogical coordinator for kindergarten and primary students and was head of the IT department before being arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse of minors and four of adults, as well as secretly recording students while they slept or went to the bathroom, between 2013-16.