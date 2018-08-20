Former SNTE teachers union boss Elba Esther Gordillo, who spent five years in prison, said Monday that she backed President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his plans to end the education reforms implemented by the current administration in Mexico.

"Here you have the image of me that has been front and center for more than five years, and it's the product of political persecution, of harassment and injustice," Gordillo, who was acquitted of money laundering and racketeering charges by a court earlier this month, said during a press conference in Mexico City.