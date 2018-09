Kevin Downing (C), defense attorney for former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, departs a US Courthouse after speaking to the press, in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Theiler

Kevin Downing, defense attorney for former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, speaks to the press as a bystander holds up a 'GUILTY' sign, at a US Courthouse in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Theiler

File photo showing Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for US President Donald Trump, depart a US Courthouse in Washington, DC, United States, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

File photo showing Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for US President Donald Trump, depart a US Courthouse in Washington, DC, United States, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Paul Manafort, former chairman of US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded guilty Friday to two conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the election.

Manafort, convicted last month on tax and bank fraud charges, agreed to cooperate with authorities and pleaded guilty to two charges before a federal court in order to avoid a trial that was set to take place on Sept. 24, as well as the possibility of a third criminal trial.