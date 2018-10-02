Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a fringe event at the conference centre on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The former British foreign secretary on Tuesday disparaged the prime minister's Chequers plan on Brexit during a fringe speech at the Conservative Party conference in the central English city of Birmingham by branding her proposal a cheat.

Boris Johnson, an outspoken Brexit supporter who resigned from his office to protest Theresa May's government guidelines on withdrawing from the European Union, spoke to a packed crowd on the sidelines of the annual Tory conference, where the party, currently in a minority government, thrashes out policy ideas for the coming year.