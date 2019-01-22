Leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) political party Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during the congress of her party in Kiev, Ukraine, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A former prime minister of Ukraine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the eastern European nation, parts of which are bogged down by the ongoing conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivschina, or All-Ukrainian Union Fatherland Party, a center-right group with nationalist and pro-European Union tendencies, told thousands of supporters gathered at the Palace of Sports in the Ukrainian capital Kiev that she would focus on religion, the armed forces, education and science.