Omarosa Manigault Newman, the most senior African-American in the White House until her dismissal late last year, claims in a forthcoming memoir that President Donald Trump can be heard using the N-word on audio recordings from his 2004-2015 tenure as host of NBC television's "The Apprentice," Britain's Guardian newspaper reported Friday.

The Guardian said that it secured a copy of the memoir, "Unhinged," which is set to be published next week by Simon & Schuster.