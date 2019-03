A girl watches airplanes of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) and a plane taking off at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The tails of All Nippon Airways (ANA) passenger planes are visible on the tarmac of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 31, 2017 (issued 28 Apr. 28, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A picture made available on Jan. 29, 2016 shows Boeing 787 aircrafts of All Nippon Airways (ANA) taxying on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A fresh case has emerged of a Japanese airline pilot having excessive levels of alcohol in his system before flying, Japanese media reported Saturday.

The pilot in his 40s works for Air Japan, part of the ANA group, and his flight was scheduled to take off early Friday, according to information released by the company and published by local media.