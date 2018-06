Singaporeans gather in front of the Istana presidential palace, where US President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA_EFE/MAST IRHAM

A car carrying US President Donald Trump heads into the Istana presidential palace, where Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet, in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A Singaporean woman holds a picture of US President Donald Trump as she stands near the St Regis hotel, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is staying, in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The president of the United States said Monday there was excitement in the air in Singapore ahead of the historic summit on Tuesday when he will meet with the North Korean leader.

"Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!" Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.