South Korean Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu (R) speaks during a meeting with local steel exporters on US trade practices in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-Yeon Sunday sent a letter to his United States counterpart, Steven Mnuchin, asking Washington to exempt the country from the new steel tariffs recently approved by the US government.

In the letter, accessed by Yonhap news agency, Kim expressed his concern to Mnuchin about the potential impact of the measure on South Korean exports, which are the pillar of the country's economy, and reminded him of the consistent trade ties between the two countries.