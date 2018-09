A motorized radio controled CCTV vehicle on display during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino soldiers stand next to an aircraft model on display during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Mario Colon of the North American Rescue demonstrates the latest technology training dummy victim during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino soldiers stand next to Sweden made Gripen-C aircraft during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Bullets on display during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Foreign exhibitors display an aircraft model during the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management (ADAS) exhibition and conference at the World Trade Center in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The third edition of the Asian Defence, Security and Crisis Management conference and exhibition opened on Wednesday in the Philippine capital.

Over 200 domestic and international exhibitors will showcase their latest products in defense equipment to the Philippine armed forces and representatives from the wider Asia Pacific region over the next two days.