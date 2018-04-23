Experts on Monday began the exhumation of four people who had been killed in the Spanish Civil War and buried alongside thousands of other war dead in mass graves incorporated into a vast mausoleum that ex-military dictator Francisco Franco had built as his funerary memorial and final resting place.

After years of legal challenges and disputes, the Spanish judiciary recently allowed the bodies of Manuel and Antonio Ramiro Lapeña, Pedro Gil Calonge and Juan Gonzalez Moreno to be exhumed, after their families requested they be given access to the remains.