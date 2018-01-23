The former president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, who is currently living in self-imposed exile, on Tuesday said that he was working to be able to return to Spain without risking arrest.

Carles Puigdemont, who is wanted by Spanish authorities for alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in promoting Catalonia's unilateral secession from Spain, said during a press conference at the Danish parliament that his return to the country would be a first step towards what he called a much-needed restoration of democracy.