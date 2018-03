An unidentified van with unidentified persons leaves the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumunester' prison, where the former Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A cardboard reading 'Puigdemon' and the connotations 'free', 'needs to leave', 'freedom of speech in Spain', and 'pacifism is not rebellion' leans towards a tree in front of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster'ext prison, where the former Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Media report in front of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumunester' prison, where the former Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Journalists and supporters were gathering on Monday morning outside a jail in northern Germany where the exiled former president of Catalonia in Spain was being held.

Carles Puigdemont was detained on Sunday night after German police acted on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain.