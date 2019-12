Exiled Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin on Friday said Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi had denied genocide on the world stage.

Myanmar's civilian leader, who received the Nobel Prize in 1991, appeared at a hearing at the International Court of Justice at The Hague to defend the Burmese army against accusations of genocide during its military operations in Rakhine State in 2017, a case brought by The Gambia.