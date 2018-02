Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party shout anti-government slogans as they set fire in the streets during a protest after the former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia stand inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The vice-president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has taken over as the party's chairman after his mother was sentenced to five years in prison, a BNP source told EFE on Friday.

The decision to elevate Tarique Rahman _ the exiled son of opposition leader and ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia _ to the chairmanship was taken after a special court in Dhaka on Thursday sentenced Zia to five years in prison on charges of misappropriation of funds from an orphanage trust.