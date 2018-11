Dolkun Isa, President of World Uyghur Congress, shows pictures of Uyghur people that have been inprisoned in camps during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) File picture dated 24 May 2013 of Muslim men of the Uighur ethnic group leaving the Id Kah Mosque after Friday prayers in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the World Uyghur Congress on Tuesday urged Japan to call on China to close internment centers where over a million Muslim minority Uyghurs are reportedly being held.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo, Dolkun Isa said countries like Japan should pressure Beijing into closing the camps.