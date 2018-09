Supporters at the Sverigedemokraterna election watch party at the Kristallen restaurant in central Stockholm, Sweden, 09 September 2018. EFE/EPA/Anders Wiklund SWEDEN OUT

Supporters at the Centerpartiet election night watch party at the Scandic Hotorget hotel in central Stockholm, Sweden, 9 September 2018. EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT

Two exit surveys released Sunday around the closing of the polls in Sweden's general elections differ in terms of which party won a plurality in the balloting.

According to private TV4, which released its exit poll 15 minutes before the end of the voting day, the leftist governing bloc won the election with 41 percent versus 40.1 percent for the opposition center-right Alliance, with the ultrarightist Democrats of Sweden (SD) in third place with 16.3 percent.