A man arrives to vote at a polling station in Lima, Peru, 09 December 2018. Citizens have been called to vote on a political and judiciary referendum, as well as in regional election run-offs. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A woman arrives to vote at a polling station in Cusco, Peru, 09 December 2018. Citizens have been called to vote on a political and judiciary referendum, as well as in regional election run-offs. EFE-EPA/Leon Castellar

Polling places closed in Peru's referendum on political and judicial reform at 4 pm on Sunday, with many voters also casting their ballots in the second round of the elections for the governors of 15 of the country's regions.

More than 24 million Peruvians were eligible to vote in the referendum on the control of the campaign financing, non-immediate re-election of lawmakers and reforming the National Justice Board, a selection council for judges that has been marred by scandal.