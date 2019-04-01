Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Vladimir Zelenski according to exit polls on Sunday will face off against President Petro Poroshenko in a second round of the presidential vote.
As soon as the exit poll results became known, very shortly after the polls closed, Zelenski came out and - amid jubilation by his supporters - thanked Ukrainians for "not casting joke votes" but rather voting seriously and giving him the opportunity to move to a runoff against the country's current leader, who is hoping to be re-elected.