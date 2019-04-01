Ukrainian showman, comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at his headquarters following the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. According to initial exit polls, Zelensky won the electoral first round with some 30.4 percent of votes with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko coming in second with 17.8 percent of the votes. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Acting Ukrainian President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks after end of voting in the Ukrainian presidential elections in Kiev on 31 March 2019. According to initial exit polls, Volodymyr Zelensky won the first round of the Ukraine presidential election with over 30 percent of the votes, but Poroshenko will face off against him in a runoff on 21 April 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Vladimir Zelenski according to exit polls on Sunday will face off against President Petro Poroshenko in a second round of the presidential vote.

As soon as the exit poll results became known, very shortly after the polls closed, Zelenski came out and - amid jubilation by his supporters - thanked Ukrainians for "not casting joke votes" but rather voting seriously and giving him the opportunity to move to a runoff against the country's current leader, who is hoping to be re-elected.