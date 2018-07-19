Dr. Jose Manuel Mireles, the former leader of a self-defense force in the Mexican state of Michoacan, delivers a public message in Morelia, Mexico, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva

A founder of the self-defense forces that took up arms in the western Mexican state of Michoacan in 2013 to confront organized crime plans to accuse Mexico before the International Criminal Court (ICC) of jailing him for three years on trumped-up charges, his lawyer said Thursday.

"We plan on taking the case to the International Criminal Court in The Hague because of the crimes against humanity that were committed," attorney Ignacio Mendoza told Radio Formula on behalf of his client, Dr. Jose Manuel Mireles.