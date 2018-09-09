Photo taken Aug. 31, 2018, showing the head of the War Crimes Research Office at American University, Susana SaCouto, during an interview with EFE in San Salvador. EFE-EPA/Miguel Lemus

The procedures used in the court case involving the 1981 El Mozote in El Salvador are key elements in judging the sexual violence perpetrated by the country's army during the 1980-1992 civil war as a war crime or crime against humanity, expert Susana SaCouto told EFE in an interview.

The director of the War Crimes Research Office at Washington's American University asked the judge in the case against 18 former soldiers to assess international rulings on sexual violence in conflicts with an eye toward evaluating the human rights violations suffered by the El Mozote victims.