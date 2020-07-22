An American expert on disaster preparedness says he is convinced the coronavirus pandemic will not be the only catastrophe that humanity faces in the 21st century, particularly considering the steadily increasing threat of climate change and cyberattacks.
Jeff Schlegelmilch, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University's Earth Institute, therefore believes this current crisis should serve as a wake-up call that boosts global leaders' readiness for the next large-scale calamity, which he said could strike anywhere.