A personal file photo of Jeff Schlegelmilch, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at New York City-based Columbia University's Earth Institute. EPA-EFE/Jeff Schlegelmilch/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A photo of a copy of the newly published book "Rethinking Readiness. A Brief Guide to Twenty-First-Century Megadisasters" by Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at New York City-based Columbia University's The Earth Institute. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

An American expert on disaster preparedness says he is convinced the coronavirus pandemic will not be the only catastrophe that humanity faces in the 21st century, particularly considering the steadily increasing threat of climate change and cyberattacks.

Jeff Schlegelmilch, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University's Earth Institute, therefore believes this current crisis should serve as a wake-up call that boosts global leaders' readiness for the next large-scale calamity, which he said could strike anywhere.