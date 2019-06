Photo provided by the United Nations showing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (c) receiving a UN-commissioned report on how to manage the digital future from panel co-chiefs Melinda Gates (l), the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - and Alibaba founder Jack Ma (r) in New York on June 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

How should new technologies be regulated? How can it be ensured that their benefits will get to everyone? How to prevent the dangers they pose? These were some of the complicated questions that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last year put before a "high-level panel" of experts and knowledgeable leaders in various fields.

He received their responses on Monday in a 40-page report that, above all, defends the need for cooperation in this new interconnected world.