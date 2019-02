Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to reporters at the Taiwan Healthcare Plus Expo inTaipei, Taiwan, Nov. 29, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Tensions in the Formosa Strait have increased in recent months as Chinese efforts to integrate the island meet a strong Taiwanese resistance amid United States' determination to curb the growing influence of Beijing, a military and economic powerhouse in the region.

Earlier this year, President Xi Jinping reiterated that China would be reunified and didn't rule out the use of force.