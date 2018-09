A scalloped hammerhead found dead on a drumline at Alma Bay, Magnetic Island, Australia, on Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HSI/AMCS/N McLachlan EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Protectionist groups on Tuesday warned that Australia's use of drumlines under the country's Shark Control Program in the Great Barrier Reef is killing endangered shark species.

Humane Society International and the Australian Marine Conservation Society released a series of photographs and videos of two endangered scalloped hammerheads (Sphyrna lewini) found dead on a line near Magnetic Island in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.