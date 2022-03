Dozens of cars are stuck in a traffic jam on 11 March 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

An 11 March 2022 of pollution caused by an oil spill in Maracaibo, Venezuela. EFE/Henry Chirinos

Venezuela's leftist government recently established a "presidential commission" to combat climate change, but environmental experts say that step does not go nearly far enough in tackling the problem and seeking out potential solutions.

The Ecosocialism (Environment) Ministry said on March 3 that the commission had presented its proposal but that it still must be green-lighted by other government agencies.