City buildings are shrouded by haze and pollution in Beijing, China, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese experts have warned that volatile organic compounds (VOCs) used in perfumes, hair spray and air-fresheners have been adding to Beijing's pollution, official media reported on Monday.

Experts said that VOC compounds can contribute up to 12 percent of the PM2.5 particles - the smallest and most harmful pollutants - in the air and recommended regulating aerosol products, including insecticides and cleaning agents, official daily Global Times reported.