(FILE) A combination photo shows (L) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving a speech during the military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018 (issued Feb. 9, 2018 by the Korean Central News Agency); and (R) Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2018 (reissued Feb. 25, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Japan's prime minister Tuesday asked China for explanations on the recent visit to Beijing by North Korea's supreme leader to meet the Chinese President and discuss the upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

"We want to receive a complete explanation from China," said Shinzo Abe Wednesday during a speech in the Japanese parliament, where he also added that Japan is compiling and analyzing information with great interest on this secret visit.