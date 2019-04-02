After many delays, a former prime minister of Malaysia was finally set to face trial starting on Wednesday for alleged embezzlement following accusations that he stole billions of dollars from the Asian country's state-owned sovereign wealth fund.

Najib Razak – who faces 42 charges of corruption – and his associates allegedly diverted $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), in what constitutes one of the biggest cases of institutional corruption in the world and has even reached Hollywood.